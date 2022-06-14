© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Several hundred Cascade Township residents in line for city water hookups due to PFAS in private wells

WKAR Public Media | By Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
Published June 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
220614_PFASCascade.jpg
State of Michigan
Hundreds of homes to be connected to Grand Rapids city water due to PFAS in private wells.

Hundreds of residents of a township near the Grand Rapids airport could be connected to the city of Grand Rapids drinking water system soon.

That's after regulators detected levels of PFAS above the state's Maximum Level of Concern in dozens of private wells.

Benjamin Swayze is Cascade Charter Township manager.

He says many residents were already familiar with PFAS contamination problems in Michigan.

"Especially on this side of the state, the Wolverine World Wide PFAS situation in northern Kent County really had been news about a year, year and a half before our issue came to light," he said.

State funds of about $6.65 million will pay for the first phase, connecting about 240 homes to city water.

Federal funds of about $7.2 million are expected to be forthcoming for phase 2 for more than 200 additional homes.

The contamination is linked to firefighting foams used by the airport in Grand Rapids.

Swayze says a contractor has been selected for phase one of the project, and work to install the water main will likely begin in September.

Tags

WKAR News PFAS
Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE