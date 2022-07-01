© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Ex-Michigan governor takes the 5th at Flint water trial

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Photo of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.
Courtesy
/
State of MI
Governor Rick Snyder.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder has invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil trial related to the Flint water scandal.

Snyder was called as a witness Thursday in federal court, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court in a separate case said criminal indictments against other state officials were invalid.

Snyder’s appearance was already planned. The judge knew he would formally decline to answer questions while a criminal case was pending.

A handful of Flint families are suing two engineering firms, claiming they bear some responsibility for lead-contaminated water.

Flint managers appointed by Snyder, a Republican, switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it. Lead leached from old pipes for more than a year.

Tags

WKAR News FlintFlint water crisisGovernor Rick Snyder
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE