Together the group faces 42 counts related to the drinking water catastrophe roughly seven years ago. The crimes range from perjury to misconduct in office to involuntary manslaughter.
At least a dozen people died and more than 80 people fell ill after untreated water from the Flint River caused lead to leach from old pipes, poisoning the water system city residents relied on.
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint…
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder backed Joe Biden for president on Thursday, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee…
A federal appeals court won’t give former Governor Rick Snyder a new hearing in a class action lawsuit over the Flint water crisis.That means the lawsuit…
Governor Rick Snyder wants to improve the state’s response time to PFAS chemicals. They’ve been found in groundwater, surface water, and drinking water…
State lawmakers can now vote to repeal Michigan’s prevailing wage law. Prevailing wage requires the state pay union-scale wages on its contracts. Capital…
Governor Rick Snyder wants an oil and gas pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac to eventually be de-commissioned. Capital Bureau Chief Rick…
Some students and others protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's…
Four years after the start of the Flint Water Crisis, the Snyder administration announced this month that it would be ending free bottled water…