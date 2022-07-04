© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Prosecutors seek to keep charges alive in Flint water crisis

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
A riverfront view of the City of Flint
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR-MSU

Prosecutors are signaling that they want to pursue the same charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others in the Flint crisis over lead-contaminated water.

The move comes just a few days after the state Supreme Court said indictments for several state officials must be dismissed.

The attorney general’s office responded by asking two Flint-area judges who have been overseeing the cases to simply turn the indictments into common criminal complaints and let the charges proceed.

Nine people were charged with crimes in 2021, including Snyder.

The state Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no power under Michigan law to return some of those indictments.

The legal team for Snyder has signaled they will ask for his charges to be dismissed as well.

WKAR News FlintFlint water crisisMichigan Supreme Court
