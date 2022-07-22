New Peanut Barrel owner shares his vision for the restaurant

The Peanut Barrel, an East Lansing bar and grill loved by the Michigan State University community, switched ownership this month.

The purchase by Crunchy’s owner Michael Krueger and his business partner John Mosholder follows a 40-year-long run by the Bell family. The Bells retired last month.

WKAR’s Megan Schellong spoke with one of the Peanut Barrel’s new owners, Michael Krueger.

Interview Highlights

On how he reacted to finding out he’d be the next Peanut Barrel owner

Pretty excited actually, you know, it's something that I've been interested in for a very long time. It's been my wife and my favorite establishment for the last, well we've been married 17 years, so probably the last 19 years or so that we've been together. So, you know, we've been going there a long time. And, you know, just with us owning Crunchy’s as well, it just seemed like a really good fit, since we have very similar clientele, but not the same clientele, which was kind of nice.

On changes we can expect at the Peanut Barrel this year

Not really any changes, I don't think, you know, it's a great spot, and I'm not trying to screw that up for anybody. So you know, if there's some little tweaks and things that we can do here and there to kind of make life easier on the staff, and a better experience for the patrons then, you know, we'll figure that out.

On his vision for the Peanut Barrel

I think just to sort of keep the same vision that the Bells had, you know, 40 years ago when they when they bought the restaurant just being a great local neighborhood establishment that everybody can feel welcome at, that's clean and friendly and has good service, great staff, and a great group of regulars that you can, you know, kind of hang your hat on being there every day. That's, that's what I really strive and hope to maintain, over the next however many years I'm there.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: The Peanut Barrel, an East Lansing bar and grill loved by the Michigan State University community, switched ownership this month.

The purchase by Crunchy’s owner Michael Krueger and his business partner John Mosholder follows a 40-year-long run by the Bell family. The Bells retired last month.

And Mike joins me now to discuss his vision for The Peanut Barrel.

Thanks for being here.

Mike Krueger: Thanks for having me, Megan.

Schellong: What was your reaction to learning that you would become an owner of the Peanut Barrel?

Krueger: Pretty excited actually, you know, it's something that I've been interested in for a very long time. It's been my wife and my favorite establishment for the last, well we've been married 17 years, so probably the last 19 years or so that we've been together.

So, you know, we've been going there a long time. And, you know, just with us owning Crunchy’s as well, it just seemed like a really good fit, since we have very similar clientele, but not the same clientele, which was kind of nice. And, yeah, just, it's a good vibe, good place to just chill out and drink a beer and have a burger.

Schellong: What initially got you interested in expanding your business ownership to the Peanut Barrel?

Krueger: I think, you know, just sort of feeling like I had somewhat of a handle on how things were going at Crunchy’s. You know, obviously, things change every single day in the restaurant business.

So, you never really fully have a grasp on anything, because you never really know what's going to happen. But, you know, I've got a really good staff over there right now. And it felt like a good time for me to be able to sort of take a chance and spend some time doing something else, you know, which is obviously very related to what I'm doing anyway.

Though I'll tell you what it's turning out to be quite the challenge. It's interesting, it’s a lot more difficult to run to restaurants than it is to run one, that's for sure.

But, you know, I'm enjoying doing it. And it's just sort of learning how to how to get my flow, running back and forth between the two. And it's an interesting time.

Schellong: You were a student at MSU. Do you have a favorite memory at the Peanut Barrel during that time?

Krueger: I was. Yep. Yep, I was a student there. From '97 to ‘01. You know, probably my 21st birthday. Frankly, that was you know, the time when I was first able to get a long island there. So you know, I had my roommates there, and my brother who wasn't of age yet, was there to drive us home. And then a couple of years later, we took my brother there for his 21st birthday as well. So, it's a sort of a bit of a family tradition in a way.

Schellong: How would you describe the two different atmospheres of Crunchy’s and the Peanut Barrel? And how are you planning to keep them distinct?

Krueger: You know, with Crunchy’s, we have a little bit more of a student nightlife there, I would say, you know, with karaoke, going on, you know, Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays, in the evenings, and so that brings out a little bit more of a late night crowd.

With the Barrel, it's more of a happy hour crowd. You know, they got a great group of regulars that spends almost every day there, if not every day.

And they've been supporting Joe and Jen for the better part of the 40 years that they had owned the place. And they've assured me that they're not going anywhere. So, I get to still hang out with them during happy hour, which I have many a time as well. So yeah, I think those are some of the some of the differences.

Schellong: And what changes can we expect in The Peanut Barrel this year?

Krueger: Not really any changes, I don't think, you know, it's a great spot, and I'm not trying to screw that up for anybody.

So you know, if there's some little tweaks and things that we can do here and there to kind of make life easier on the staff, and a better experience for the patrons then, you know, we'll figure that out.

But, you know, there's nothing. Joe and Jen, they ran a great establishment and their staff is amazing, and they've been extremely welcoming, and extremely helpful with the transition.

So I couldn't be more happy with that. So you know, I mean, there's nothing, nothing major, that's for sure.

Schellong: And what's your vision for the peanut barrel moving forward?

Krueger: I think just to sort of keep the same vision that the Bells had, you know, 40 years ago when they when they bought the restaurant just being a great local neighborhood establishment that everybody can feel welcome at, that's clean and friendly and has good service, great staff, and a great group of regulars that you can, you know, kind of hang your hat on being there every day. That's, that's what I really strive and hope to maintain, over the next however many years I'm there. Forever? Who knows?

Schellong: Michael Krueger is the co-owner of the Peanut Barrel and Crunchy’s in East Lansing. Thanks for being here.

Krueger: Thanks for having me, appreciate it.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

