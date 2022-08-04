2022 Michigan JazzFest kicks off Thursday in Lansing's Old Town

The Michigan Institute of Contemporary Arts’ Michigan JazzFest kicks off Thursday evening in Lansing. The annual event runs through Saturday evening.

This year’s JazzFest will see more than 30 live performances at four different venues in Lansing’s Old Town including the South and North Turner Street Stages, the River Stage, and The UrbanBeat Afterglow Stage.

MICA president and JazzFest founder Terry Terry said there’s a wide range of musicians lined up with a twist that sets them apart from other events.

“Every band is being asked to perform something new, unique, original, something they’ve never played before to a live audience, so you’ll hear that, and you’re going to have a chance to come and make some new friends here too,” he said.

In addition to live music performances, Terry said the festival is a chance for attendees to take advantage of Old Town’s social district that allows consumers to buy and drink labeled alcoholic beverages. He adds there’s other activities for festival goers to enjoy as well.

“JazzFest has something for everybody, we have a KidzBeat program where there’s an instrument petting zoo and chalk art, good food vendors and half the performances are free,” he said.

The festival has a tiered ticket ticket system for individuals interested in premiere seating.

