WKAR News

Lansing converting Capitol and Grand Avenues to two-way traffic

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
downtownlansing_grandave_21532565410_7a2344f368_k.jpg
Ken Lund / Flickr
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

The city of Lansing has considered converting one-way downtown streets to two-way traffic for decades. This weekend, that conversion will become reality.

Grand and Capitol Avenues in Lansing will have traffic in both directions between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street by Monday.

Prep work has been underway for months, notably new traffic signals at intersections.

Lansing public service director Andy Kilpatrick says final conversion work will be done on Saturday, with some traffic disruptions during the day.

He adds that it should move quickly.

"Maybe a half hour per block for all the signal, striping work, and sign work."

Kilpatrick says a truck will grind off old lane lines, new lines will be painted by another truck, and other markings will be done by hand.

It’s possible the work will wrap up on Saturday, but it could stretch into Sunday morning.

Motorists and pedestrians alike will find lots of warning signs along both streets and intersecting streets on Monday.

WKAR News City of Lansing
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
