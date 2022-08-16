Door-to-door solar panels in Lansing? BWL says it’s a scam

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning mid-Michigan residents to beware of a scam involving door-to-door solar panel sales.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says the utility has received a number of calls about suspected imposters posing as solar panel contractors.

He says the scammers were seen wearing fake badges and vests bearing the BWL logo.

Peffley says the utility is not affiliated with solar installation companies.

He adds that while legitimate service technicians don’t usually call ahead, customers are encouraged to call BWL if they feel suspicious.

“If they open that door and it’s a Board of Water and Light employee and they have any sense of nervousness, call us and we’ll verify the true identity of the person at your door immediately,” Peffley says.

Peffley says a few callers reported the alleged company’s name to the BWL, and now the utility is taking legal action.

“We have sent them a cease and desist letter, and also are investigating what our rights are for using our logo and making false badges, because that’s a pretty serious offense in our mind,” he added.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light says people can report suspicious activity by calling 517-702-6006.

