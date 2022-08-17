© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Meridian ballot recount can’t begin until after statewide certification

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
Medical marijuana photo
Dank Depot
/
flickr creative commons
Meridian Township may conduct a recount of votes cast for and against a recreational marijuana proposal.

A proposal banning recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian township was narrowly defeated in the state primary this month. Now a recount may be in the works. 

Meridian Township voters approved recreational marijuana by just 12 votes.

This week, a resident filed for a recount in each of the township’s 44 precincts.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she can’t initiate a recount until after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies the statewide results, which may happen as early as Friday.

Byrum says even if a recount proceeds, it will be difficult to find 12 votes.

“We program the tabulators to tabulate the ballots, and computers are more reliable than humans. So, I do not anticipate the results changing,” she added.

If the Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies the election, Byrum says she must then wait 48 hours for any statewide candidates to also request a recount.

“Then I will be able to give the go-ahead to perform the count for Meridian Township,” Byrum said.

Byrum estimates it will cost Meridian Township about $13,000, which is expected to come from its general fund.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
