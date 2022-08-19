© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan DNR launches one stop shop for licenses and harvest tracking via phone application

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
Photos of the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile application
Courtesy
/
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan DNR Hunt Fish App is a new way to access hunting and fishing licenses, maps and regulations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to purchase hunting and fishing licenses through a new phone app.

DNR Technology Officer Tom Weston says the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app puts licenses in a convenient location.

"Once you download it you can access all the licenses you've purchased regardless of where you bought them at," he said.

The app also allows users to look up regulations, download guides and digests, check out maps, and get notifications from the DNR.

The app also allows for deer harvest reporting, which comes as the DNR introduces new reporting regulations.

"When you shoot a deer, we're asking you to report that harvest within 72 hours of the hunter actually putting the kill tag on the animal. And that's really going to help us better understand the harvest of deer in Michigan," Weston added.

The app is now available for download on Apple and Android devices by searching for "Michigan DNR Hunt Fish."

Tags

WKAR News Michigan DNR
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE