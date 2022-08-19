Michigan DNR launches one stop shop for licenses and harvest tracking via phone application

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to purchase hunting and fishing licenses through a new phone app.

DNR Technology Officer Tom Weston says the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app puts licenses in a convenient location.

"Once you download it you can access all the licenses you've purchased regardless of where you bought them at," he said.

The app also allows users to look up regulations, download guides and digests, check out maps, and get notifications from the DNR.

The app also allows for deer harvest reporting, which comes as the DNR introduces new reporting regulations.

"When you shoot a deer, we're asking you to report that harvest within 72 hours of the hunter actually putting the kill tag on the animal. And that's really going to help us better understand the harvest of deer in Michigan," Weston added.

The app is now available for download on Apple and Android devices by searching for "Michigan DNR Hunt Fish."