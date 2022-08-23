Lansing BWL celebrates grand opening of its new Delta Energy Park

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has officially opened its new natural gas-fired power plant in Delta Township.

The $500 million Delta Energy Park became operational last March.

With its 250 megawatt generation capacity, the plant replaces the BWL’s Eckert Power Station, the iconic Lansing landmark noted for its triple smokestacks.

General Manager Dick Peffley says by December, the utility will phase out its Erickson Power Station, making BWL the largest coal-free utility in Michigan.

“So, we’re shutting down our last coal plant here in the next three or four months, and then we’ll be totally reliant on our renewable portfolio and our gas plant,” Peffley said. “So, we will no longer burn any coal in Lansing.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the new plant will spur economic growth in the region, including a new electric vehicle battery factory now being built near the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant.

“This is going to be powering our community, it’s going to be powering our region, and it’s going to be powering 1,700 jobs and $2.7 billion worth of investment through the GM Ultium battery plant,” Schor said. “We’ve got a lot going on. We’re doing a lot of growth, and this is the next piece and we’ve got more coming.”

