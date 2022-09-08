© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

New EV battery cell plant begins construction near Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published September 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Ultium-Cells-Lansing.png
Courtesy
/
Ultium Cells
An artist's rendering of the Ultium Cells EV battery cell plant now under construction near Lansing.

The steel frame of a new electric vehicle battery cell plant is now under construction near Lansing.

The plant will be operated by Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution.

GM broke ground last May near its Delta Township Assembly Plant.

When completed, the nearly three million square foot facility will build battery cells for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV.

GM first announced the project last January.

The automaker says it will create 1,700 high-tech jobs.

Ultium batteries can provide up to 200 kilowatt hours of electricity, which GM estimates could power an electric vehicle up to 450 miles on a full charge.

The Lansing plant is Ultium’s third such facility of its kind in the U.S.

It’s expected to open in late 2024.

Tags

WKAR News Electric Vehicles
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE