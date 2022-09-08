New EV battery cell plant begins construction near Lansing

The steel frame of a new electric vehicle battery cell plant is now under construction near Lansing.

The plant will be operated by Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution.

GM broke ground last May near its Delta Township Assembly Plant.

When completed, the nearly three million square foot facility will build battery cells for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV.

GM first announced the project last January.

The automaker says it will create 1,700 high-tech jobs.

Ultium batteries can provide up to 200 kilowatt hours of electricity, which GM estimates could power an electric vehicle up to 450 miles on a full charge.

The Lansing plant is Ultium’s third such facility of its kind in the U.S.

It’s expected to open in late 2024.