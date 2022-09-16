LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties.

LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor.

Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties have seen an uptick in agribusiness growth in recent years.

That’s prompted LEAP to build a taskforce to develop a branding campaign.

LEAP Tri-County Development Manager Emma Bostwick says the campaign creates a uniform identity for businesses along the corridor.

“When we talk about what agriculture does for the local community, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars each year and thousands of jobs,” Bostwick said. “So, really this is just building upon those already existing resources.”

Bostwick says the project features an interactive online asset map that provides profile information for dozens of local sites along the M-21 corridor.

“That includes those that are ready for development that have infrastructure, that have a supportive community,” she said.

“We also provide additional information about education workforce and how integral that is.”

