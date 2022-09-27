Lansing BWL approves electric, water rate increases

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has approved rate increases for its electric and water customers.

Starting November 1, BWL residential customers will see a 4.5% increase in their electric bill, with another 4.5% increase in November 2023.

Water customers will pay just over 9% more this year and next.

The utility cites inflation as the reason for the rate hikes.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says while there was little public opposition to the plan, he realizes it will have some impact.

“One individual spoke at the public hearing…but (I) don’t expect the customers to like it, because I don’t like it,” Peffley said. “I just want them to understand it.”

Peffley says the utility held off raising rates for almost three years.

“We suspended one the first year of COVID to try to help our customers, and these rate increases are under inflation,” he said. “So, we’re trying to do our best to keep costs down.”

The Lansing Board of Water and Light serves about 100,000 electric customers and 58,000 water customers.

