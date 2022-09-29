Big Dawgs? Red Hawks? Possible new names for Sexton High School mascot emerge

The process of changing the name of Lansing J.W. Sexton High School’s mascot is moving forward with a list of names to replace a name seen by some as insensitive.

The Lansing School District announced the decision in July to change the mascot from "Big Reds." A grant of $87,500 from the Native American Heritage Fund will help pay for the change. The total cost could reach $250,000. The district may apply for a second grant next year.

At a meeting this week, alternative names chosen by students were unveiled, including Big Dawgs, Cardinals, J-Dubs, Saints, Scorpions and Vipers.

The Lansing State Journal reports that members of the Native American community, Sexton alumni and others are also suggesting possible names, like Red Hawks.

A final selection is expected in late December.

The next step will be designing a new logo. District officials hope to have a new name and logo for Sexton when the 2023 school year starts.