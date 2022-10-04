Listen: WKAR Radio celebrates a century of service

On Aug. 20, 2022, WKAR Radio celebrated 100 years on the air by opening its TV and radio studios to the public. Nearly 400 community members visited the station to celebrate its century of service.

As part of the event, WKAR Radio aired this live one-hour special. Hosted by Current Sports host Al Martin, the program features stories and conversations from past and present voices of WKAR looking back at the impact WKAR has made on the community as well as what the future holds for the station.

Original air date: August 20, 2022

Featured Stories

In 1922, a prank almost sank WKAR before it even launched

Shifting to 'public radio' in the 70s gave WKAR a wider reach

Former WKAR Employee Recounts Launch Of NPR's All Things Considered 50 Years Ago

As WKAR turns 100, Scott Pohl reflects on his decades working in its newsroom

Former WKAR Radio interns reflect on experiential learning opportunities at the station

WKAR interim GM looks at station's past and future after a century of service

