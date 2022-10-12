MSU Faculty Senate approves vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence this week in the Board of Trustees for its probe into the dismissal of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

The resolution, approved in a 55-4 vote, says the trustees’ actions have continued to “destabilize the university” despite prior concerns from academic governance.

This follows the board’s decision to hire an external law firm to investigate Gupta’s departure over his failure to report misconduct. The firm’s direct outreach to university employees alarmed administrators, who urged the board to cease the investigation over concerns that it could violate Title IX policies concerning non-retaliation.

In a statement released the day of the vote, the Board of Trustees defended its external review. Trustees say it’s their responsibility to provide oversight and accountability on the university’s decisions, and that Gupta’s dismissal falls within their purview. The statement says “the review will provide clarity regarding the facts leading to Dr. Gupta’s departure.”

The no confidence vote is largely symbolic, as academic governance does not have the power to remove administrators.

The administration’s relationship with the trustees has been fraught in recent months following reports suggesting the board asked President Samuel Stanley Jr. to resign or risk being fired after Gupta’s dismissal. A spokesperson for the university said Stanley is still in conversation with the board on his contract.