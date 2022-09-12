MSU Board of Trustees and President Samuel Stanley Jr. discussing his contract with university

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees and President Samuel Stanley Jr. are in contract discussions about his future with the university.

According to the Detroit Free Press, board members have given Stanley a deadline of Tuesday to resign.

The paper reports multiple anonymous sources say the board is unhappy with Stanley's role in the Title IX-related dismissal of business school dean Sanjay Gupta, among other issues.

The board has hired outside counsel to review Gupta's departure.

"The most accurate way to depict the current situation is to say that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley are currently discussing his contract with the university," MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant said to WKAR in a statement. "There is not a looming deadline by which a decision has to be made or these discussions need to wrap up. It’s on-going,"

The board would need to vote on Stanley’s firing.

WKAR's Melorie Begay contributed this reporting.

