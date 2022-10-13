Pollster discusses Asian American Michiganders' priorities, concerns ahead of the midterms

Between 2012 and 2018, the number of eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Michigan grew 41 percent . That’s according to AAPI data, a non-profit that conducts research on the community.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: This is Morning Edition on WKAR. I’m Megan Schellong.

Between 2012 and 2018, the number of eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Michigan grew 41 percent . That’s according to AAPI data, a non-profit that conducts research on the community.

Ed Sarpolus is a pollster based in the state who measures voter opinion and attitudes.

He joins me to discuss the primary concerns of this group ahead of the midterm election.

Ed, thanks for being here.

Ed Sarpolus: Well, my pleasure meeting you today. I've worked with a lot with the Asian community over the last 30 years, whether it's Japanese, Chinese. Where actually in Chicago, I helped to increase the number of Asian seats in the city council.

Schellong: What has the voter turnout among Asian Americans in Michigan looked like in recent election cycles?

Sarpolus: Well, if you go back to 2000, it's nearly like 100% improvement. Right now, if you look in the election, the average election, in Michigan, Asians make about 4% of the population, but only about 2.5% of those who actually vote, there's still an issue of lack of voter registration, and participation and language barriers and lack of contact by political parties to get them involved. But at the same token, you can say that in Michigan, Asians, helped determine Elissa Slotkin’s race as well as many other congressional candidates in Michigan get elected.

Schellong: What political issues are at the forefront of this community's concerns this election season?

Sarpolus: Well, actually, this comes down to two bases, there are those who want equality, because over the last four years there has been a lot of attacks on the Asian community, variable issues, the whole COVID-attacks. You know, President Trump accusing them of being the founder of them. And there's been a lot of beatings. And this is a historical perspective, going back to the Second World War. But the difficulty is now it's becoming much more violent. And not only what happened over the last 40, 50, 60 years but it’s becoming more prevalent on a regular basis.

Schellong: What are some of the barriers this community faces when it comes to voting access?

Sarpolus: Voting access, I would say the biggest one is that the younger population are, many more are speaking American. They're more well educated, and they're participatory but many of the other problem, in fact, many of them are, are not citizens. And some of those have not been registered to vote. So the biggest concern is, those who can vote need to get out and vote, they need to be not afraid of voting. They need to be registered to vote and informed where they need to go basically, like traditional Americans. But on the other side, is the fact that I think it's important to understand Asian means more than just Chinese or Japanese. They're Indians. They're Koreans. The largest population of Asians in Michigan is actually the Indian population, who dynamically have grown very, very big in Oakland County in the city of Troy. Next is Chinese. And then Korean population. I think what people don't understand it's more than just Chinese.

Schellong: If you’re just joining us here on Morning Edition, we’re speaking with pollster Ed Sarpolus about what concerns are at the forefront of the Asian American community in Michigan ahead of the November election.

Is the state doing anything to make voting more accessible to Asian American Michiganders?

Sarpolus: It is and actually there's a lot of nonprofits, there's SAMOSA which you probably heard of a South Asian group that's working, going door to door informing them, there's other different groups, the state is forming more access lines, the language barriers, you still have to work hard to find something written in the different multi-languages, because there's many, many languages being spoken. But there is more output being put on working with communities, especially in Oakland County, which 90% of that county now is Asian.

Schellong: Can you speak about the role of the Chinese social media app WeChat, as well as the role other online communities play in terms of circulating election misinformation within the Asian American community?

Sarpolus: WeChat it's very important the fact that they're predominantly a business leaders group, and much more conservative, but there are a mixture of both Democrats and Republicans. But remember, as you get into these radio groups, as with, whether it's Lebanese, whether it's Asians air group, they're pushing an agenda, many of them are like that. So I think it's important for these groups here that many people who are concerned, to join these groups to be sure that their voices are heard, I think that we need to look going forward, the fact is that we need more people participating in these groups to be sure that the information out there is correct.

Schellong: What are the biggest changes in policy this community would like to see here in Michigan?

Sarpolus: Well, I think like everybody else, it's jobs and economy and access, I think, more focus on equality. I think that's very important and understand their importance in the community and access, whether it's being jobs or small business owners. Because one of the things I think the Asian community can actually work on is something they can do themselves. Many people don't realize that many Asians realize the fact that they should be heard and that they are entitled to be heard, and many Asians are sometimes are not very outspoken, but that is changing, but they want to be part of the process. But sometimes there are barriers, whether that's the Black community, Hispanic community, Chinese, Vietnamese, that type of thing.

As a matter of fact, we're still dealing, we view them as immigrants. No, they are citizens. They're voters, and they're people of Michigan, who are just like one of us, they're part of the population.

Schellong: Ed Sarpolus is a pollster who measures voter opinion and attitudes. Thanks for your time.

Sarpolus: Thank you.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

