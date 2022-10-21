Green Dot Stables in Lansing to reopen after summer closure

Lansing’s Green Dot Stables is reopening next week. The recently upgraded space will also include a focus on nightlife.

After closing its doors back in July, Green Dot Stables announced Thursday it’s opening back up as a restaurant and entertainment venue.

Owner Jacques Driscoll says the venue portion will be called The Junction. They have partnered with Lansing resident with Nic Bassalone, who will be acting as general manager for the space.

Driscoll says the 12-thousand square foot space has been remodeled to offer both food and live music.

“Keep you know, Green Dot and do the sliders and have the food so you can have like a dinner service, but also there's going to be you know, the night life portion of it too,” he said.

Driscoll says they are hoping to attract touring bands.

“There's, you know, bands coming from Chicago to Detroit, you know, we're hoping we can get them to stop in Lansing for a night,” he added.

The restaurant reopens Thursday, October 27 for college night. For now, Driscoll says the restaurant will be open Thursdays through Sundays.