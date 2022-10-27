Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition

This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye.

The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949.

It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and replace four Lansing school buildings.

Earlier this year, voters approved a $130 million millage for that purpose.

On Friday, Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet will open its doors for anyone to walk through its halls and reminisce before it’s gone.

“The building has not been in use this year so it’s pretty empty,” said district spokesman John McGraw. “So, it’s really just to kind of come in and take a few more photos if they want to of where they went to school when they were younger and just kind of say goodbye to the building.”

The other Lansing schools set for demolition are Willow Elementary, Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School and Lewton School.

“So, this is just the first in line of four,” McGraw added. “This is a great start to the bond work in that progression that will happen over the next several years at four of our buildings throughout the district.”

The building will be open to the public Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.