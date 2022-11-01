CATA reaches an agreement with union employees after three years of negotiations

The Capital Area Transportation Authority has reached an agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, the union representing its bus operators, mechanics and utility employees.

The agreement between union representatives and Lansing’s bus system was finalized Monday, Oct. 31, after three years of negotiations between parties.

Steve Soliz, president of the union, said in a press release from CATA that the employees are happy to have an agreement in place.

“We anticipate moving forward with our mission of providing the best transportation services possible to everyone in the CATA service area,” Soliz said. “The men and women of ATU Local No. 1039 are eager to work with the CATA administration to make this lofty goal happen.”

According to the press release, the agreement includes wage increases of more than $2 dollars per hour for bus drivers. By 2024, drivers will make more than $32 dollars per hour. Over the term of the contract, bus drivers would receive a wage increase of 17.9% percent.

CATA will also be offering signing bonuses of $5,000 dollars for full time employees and $2,500 for part time.

Employees will now receive overtime compensation for time worked over 40 hours per week. Before, employees were paid a daily overtime rate if they worked more than their scheduled shift.

The agreement will also reduce the amount of time employees are required to reach top rate of pay from four to two years.

The agreement is effective beginning next Monday through November 2025.