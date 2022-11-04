U.S. Dept. of Agriculture awards Sparrow Ionia Hospital a $1 million dollar grant

Sparrow Hospital in Ionia has received a $1 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The funds will be used to expand health care services for the area’s rural communities.

Sparrow Ionia Hospital is using the grant funds for the purchase and development of a 7,000 square foot building. Hospital President Linda Reetz says the new space will ensure healthcare workers have the space they need.

“The team is currently working in a 1400 square foot space, which is below industry standards. They are literally right on top of each other,” Reetz said. “We knew that but we recognize it and felt it even more during COVID when they had to restrict access to care, for safety reasons.”

The new facility will allow the hospital to isolate physical rehabilitation services from illness treatment services.

USDA Rural Development Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small presented the award Thursday to hospital administrators. She says the addition will help provide better care for the community.

“Whether it's, you know, oncology services, so people who receive therapy, treatment and chemo are able to stay close to home and not have to travel far after receiving that, or being able to get that recovery service, that physical therapy that's crucial,” Torres Small said.

The facility is expected to be up and running by 2023.