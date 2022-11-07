Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce returns after hiatus

After a multi-year hiatus, the Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is back. The organization is launching as a resource for the area’s Latino-owned businesses.

The chamber received nonprofit status last year. Its aim is to provide workforce development and business education resources for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Chaz Carrillo, the chamber’s co-chair, says the pandemic demonstrated the need for additional support.

“We're looking for opportunities to speak to professionals and institutions and how to get past either real barriers or perceived barriers so that they can connect to that audience as well,” he said.

In March of 2022, Meijer committed to a $1 million donation to local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber receive $58,000 toward the continued effort to positively impact and develop the business community of Greater Lansing.

"By investing in these Hispanic Chambers, we hope to empower Hispanic business owners and create an economic impact that's felt throughout our communities," said Tim Williams, vice president of diversity & inclusion at Meijer.

Carillo says the organization plans to use the funds to facilitate several training opportunities for Hispanic business owners in the coming months.

“The biggest issues that we'll face as a region is workforce and proper education and how to operate and run a business to assess effectiveness and make sure that you're [business owners] partnering with other groups and like-minded individuals,” he added.

The Chamber plans to have its website up and running by the end of the year.