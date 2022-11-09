© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Charlotte voters approve proposal allowing mayor to serve 4 years

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
"I Voted" stickers spread out on a white surface
Element5 Digital
/
Unsplash

Voters in Charlotte approved a ballot proposal Nov. 8 allowing the town’s mayor to serve for two extra years.

The jump from two years to four will put the Mayor’s tenure on par with city council positions.

Mayor Michael Armitage said this result is a positive thing in the community because it will improve the mayor's ability to serve their responsibilities, like running council meetings.

“It really takes some time before you become efficient because there’s a big learning curve,” Armitage said.

This new amendment will not add power or new responsibilities to the mayor's position.

Armitage adds this will allow for stability due to the high turnover rate in local government officials.

The proposal doesn’t affect the current mayor’s term and Armitage would need to be reelected to serve for four years.

WKAR News Election 2022Charlotte
Genevieve Fox
