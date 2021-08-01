-
Local elections happened all across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. For many Michigan voters this was the first election it was possible to vote no-reason absentee,…
With temperatures rising above 95 degrees this week, cooling centers will be open in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties. According to the city of…
On the March 4, 2019, edition of Monday with the Mayor: Charlotte mayor Tim Lewis made a big announcement about the future of the Owens-Illinois bottling…
Mason’s bowling rosters don’t have many seniors, but they have bowlers who love being together and competing.CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Mason High’s bowling teams…
A mid-Michigan woman who authorities say embezzled more than $400,000 from her disabled 9-year-old son's estate faces prison after entering a plea to…
The 2018 Michigan Nordic Fire Festival begins Friday evening at Lincoln Park in Charlotte. It’s a celebration of Scandinavian culture, which of course…
Eaton and Ingham County election results will be updated as results are made available. Mayoral races are as followed:City of Charlotte:100% of precincts…
A mid-Michigan vehicle design company has landed its largest contract to date. Charlotte-based Spartan Motors said its has signed a $214 million deal to…
Fire is one of mankind’s earliest tools. Not just for warmth, light, and cooking, however. This weekend in downtown Charlotte at the famed Windwalker…
Charlotte is a city of 9,000 residents in Eaton County. Mayor Tim Lewis kicked off our new "Monday Mornings with the Mayor" segment on WKAR 90.5FM during…