WKAR News

Eaton County voters approve parks millage

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST
A sign welcomes visitors to Crandell Park in Eaton County.
Eaton County
/
eatoncounty.org
Voters in Eaton County have approved a parks millage that seeks to make improvements to Crandell Lake Park.

Eaton County residents have voted in favor of a parks millage, according to unofficial results. The county will receive funds to improve amenities in local parks through the voter approved tax millage increase.

The measure is set at 50 mills, or $.50 cents for every one thousand dollars of assessed property value. That’s about 30 dollars per household in Eaton County.

The county parks department plans to use the money for playground pavilion improvements, maintenance projects and updates to Crandell Park.

The millage is expected to yield more than $2 million dollars of annual revenue over the next ten years according to the Eaton County Taxable Valuations.

WKAR News Election 2022
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
