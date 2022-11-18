© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Kringle Holiday Market debuts in downtown Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published November 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
Kringle Holiday Market 1.jpg
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR
The Kringle Holiday Market will be open in Reutter Park in downtown Lansing through Dec. 17.

The 38th annual Silver Bells in the City festival kicks off Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Nearby, a new feature for the city this year converts a park into a holiday marketplace. 

A cluster of small wooden sheds ring a small ice rink in Reutter Park at Capitol Avenue and Kalamazoo.

The Kringle Holiday Market features 10 vendors selling food and keepsakes.

By noon, Ella Karrick had only a few curious customers stop by her stand, Groovy Gemstones.

“We’re starting off a little slower, but I mean, it’s cold and it’s Michigan, and it’s early on in the day,” Karrick said. “But we have Silver Bells tonight and I’m really excited to see some people.”

A few yards away, Pam Philo at Honey Bun Bakery called the market “a fantastic idea.”

“I think that Lansing needs more pop-up markets like this, especially in the downtown area. And I think the ice rink is a super cool thing because we’ve never had that before,” said Philo.

Jazmin Anderson with Downtown Lansing, Inc. says the sheds will be a permanent fixture of Reutter Park.

“Our hopes are to have like a farmers’ market down there and other events like concerts in the park, and just use the sheds as much as possible with a variety of different things, and hopefully some of those vendors come back out for other activities,” Anderson said.

The Kringle Holiday Market will be open through December 17.

WKAR News City of Lansing
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
Kevin Lavery
