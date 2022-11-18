Lansing hosts 38th annual Silver Bells in the City Friday

The city of Lansing is hosting the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration Friday.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Lansing with the Silver Bells Village on E. Allegan Street between S. Washington Square and Grand Ave. There, shoppers can purchase holiday gifts or a commemorative Silver Bells ornament.

At 6 p.m., the electric light parade steps off featuring several high school marching bands and floats traveling through the streets. Following the parade will be the lighting of the state tree.

Other events include a community sing with American Idol contestant Jacob Moran and a drone light show.

Mayor Andy Shor said Silver Bells is a chance for folks to come together and celebrate the holidays.

“It's just a great opportunity to be downtown with so many people, have some hot chocolate and be with family,” Shor said.

The event will cap off with a grand finale of fireworks.

The Silver Bells 5K race takes place Saturday morning at 9 a.m.