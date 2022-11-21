Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen in December

The intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road in Meridian Township will be reopening to traffic on Dec. 2.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has been doing construction along Grand River Avenue since March of this year. MDOT is investing nearly $15 million to repave parts of the road and adjust drainage to reduce the impact of flooding events.

The project requires work on underground water mains and drains as well as raising Grand River Avenue by over two feet. Meridian Township said these measures will limit flooding and road closures.

The project will also improve walkways and sidewalk ramps for pedestrians in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Okemos Road has been closed at Grand River Avenue since May and has been the site of traffic delays. The busy intersection will reopen at the beginning of next month, and the township says the reopening will improve detours for drivers.

The township says it requested to delay construction on other parts of Grand River until June 2023 to reduce traffic restrictions this year.