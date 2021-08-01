-
This year’s seniors have not played since 2019, and they want to make the most of their final days of prep soccer.The last time that Sophia Timm-Blow and…
-
Hockey runs in the Faustyn family, as does love and faith. And it all came together when a big decision loomed over Casen Faustyn's life.Okemos High…
-
When it comes to local rivalries, most people think of Michigan State University vs. University of Michiganbut two local fire departments are also…
-
With temperatures rising above 95 degrees this week, cooling centers will be open in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties. According to the city of…
-
Hollenbeck, a two-time Michigan state title-winning diver, looks to be multi-faceted and give back.OKEMOS, Mich. - Whether it is diving, scoring a 36 on…
-
Thomas, who holds a 3.99 GPA, is also a DI hoops prospect. OKEMOS, Mich. - Evan Thomas, an Okemos High School senior excels in two important categories in…
-
Okemos High School athletic director Ira Childress has a new gig in the Miami area. Childress reflects on his time at OHS.Okemos High School athletic…
-
Michigan Men's Basketball; John Beilein; Ira Childress; Okemos; Charles Matthews; Larry Fitzgerald;On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
The junior, who is one of the best prep forwards in the country, is looking for the right college program after de-committing from Michigan State.OKEMOS,…
-
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…