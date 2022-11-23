Delhi Township stocks Cedar Lake to drive fishing, recreation

Delhi Township is “scaling up” a local waterway with a boost to its fish population.

Cedar Lake is a narrow, mile and a half long waterway between Holt and Mason.

Delhi Township has recently worked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to stock the lake with more than 1,100 fish, including perch, walleye, bluegill and crappie.

Delhi Parks and Recreation Department Director Troy Stowell calls Cedar Lake a “hidden secret” of the township that’s due for more attention in the coming year.

“We’re really just trying to focus on activating that as a space,” Stowell said. “We’ve got some plans in 2023 to throw some new fancy amenities out there to try to just get more people aware that it’s there.”

Stowell says the township will offer equipment rentals next spring.

“So, hopefully come March or April we’ll be able to get that in place so people that don’t have a kayak or canoe or standup paddleboard will be able to rent one to get out there,” he added.

Cedar Lake is a little more than a mile long and lies between Holt and Mason.

It’s near the Mason Esker, a winding ridge of sediment formed by glaciers about 15,000 years ago.

