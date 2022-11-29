Meridian Township to hold public hearing for recreational marijuana zoning

A public hearing on Dec. 12 gives Meridian Township residents a chance to weigh in on zoning laws for recreational marijuana businesses.

The township has a 2019 ordinance banning recreational marijuana establishments, but voters rejected a ban on recreational marijuana businesses in the township by just six votes earlier this year.

Since then, officials have been considering how to allow recreational marijuana facilities in the area.

Officials at the December meeting will hear from residents and discuss what locations and types of facilities would be permitted.

Tim Schmitt is the community planning and development director for Meridian Township. He says this is just a first step toward allowing recreational marijuana businesses.

"This is early in the process," Schmitt said. "This isn't gonna change things overnight.”

Currently, medical marijuana businesses are permitted in Meridian Township, though Schmitt says a medical facility has yet to open in the area.

Schmitt said he’s heard from some residents who oppose the businesses. He adds the planning commission's job is to provide the township board with recommendations.

"As with any controversial topic, you'll never get 100% of people to agree on anything," Schmitt said. "But this is the direction that the township board has has taken at this point.”

Schmitt said it’s too early to tell when the first recreational marijuana businesses could set up shop in the township.