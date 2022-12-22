© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
One fatality in Knob Hill Apartments fire

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published December 22, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
The major fire at the Knob Hill Apartments in Meridian Township Wednesday has claimed at least one life.

The Meridian Township Police Department reports a deceased person was found inside one of the buildings during fire recovery efforts. Officials are trying to determine the person’s identity. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze did extensive damage to two buildings at the complex near Jolly and Okemos Roads. On Thursday, several fire departments responded to Knob Hill when the fire rekindled.

The township, The Red Cross and complex owner DTN Management evacuated residents to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Okemos.

Donations of supplies had been sought, but officials are now asking for no more deliveries to the hotel or to township offices. Instead, they suggest donations to the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund.

