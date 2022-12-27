Whitmer appoints banking executive to MSU Board of Trustees

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a top-level banking executive to fill a vacancy on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

Sandy Pierce is the senior executive vice president of Huntington National Bank and previously held other senior roles at FirstMerit Corporation, RBS Citizens and JPMorgan Chase.

She’s being selected to fill the vacancy left on the MSU Board of Trustees by Pat O’Keefe. O’Keefe resigned in November amidst rising tensions with MSU administrators and fellow board members over the handling of Title IX complaints.

In a press release from Gov. Whitmer's office, Pierce said she's thrilled for the opportunity to serve the university.

“I’ve dedicated my career to economic development in the state of Michigan and its world class institutions. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue to help advance the school’s mission and provide relevant guidance on its strategic goals and objectives," Pierce said.

Also in the release, Whitmer said the MSU community deserves leadership that will prioritize them above all.

“Sandy is the right person for the job because she leads with her values and has decades of experience to back it up," Whitmer stated. "She is a trusted professional and a tested, proven leader. I know Sandy will be an asset to Michigan State and work hard to ensure the continued success and growth of the university. Go green!”

According to the release, the Whitmer administration met with MSU students, alumni, and faculty prior to making the selection.

Pierce was previously appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder to chair the Detroit Financial Advisory Board under the Detroit Financial Stability Agreement between the Mayor of Detroit, the Detroit City Council, the State Treasurer and the Governor.

In 2018, Pierce was awarded Michigan State University’s Honorary Alumni Award. She is a graduate of Wayne State University and a Detroit resident, according to her Huntington bio.

Pierce's term on the board begins Tuesday and will expire on Jan. 1, 2029.

