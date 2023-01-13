Lansing offers program to improve façades for businesses

The city of Lansing is taking applications for a program that will help businesses along high-traffic corridors pay for aesthetic outdoor improvements.

The city is offering to match 50% of the costs for business owners to upgrade the façades of their buildings. The maximum amount of matching funds the city can provide is $20,000.

The improvements must go towards the aesthetics or accessibility of a business to be eligible for the funds but can include other maintenance if it improves a building's façade.

Aurelius Christian is a specialist with the Lansing Economic Development Corporation. He said the program will make key city corridors more welcoming to customers.

“When people are driving by it's more inviting, and they're more prompt to stop in and shop,” he said.

Christian said grants in previous years have gone to businesses along Michigan Avenue. He added business owners have been thankful in the past for the financial support.

“Some of the time it's (improvements) that people were planning to do anyway," Christian said. "So to be able to get some resources to contribute to that has been very positive.”

The program is accepting applications for grants until March 6, with a separate award to fund renderings of what an upgrade could look like for a business. And façade improvements must be completed by the end of September.