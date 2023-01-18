East Lansing City Council appoints former police officer to fill vacant seat, ousts City Manager

East Lansing is terminating the contract of its City Manager George Lahanas. The City Council approved a separation agreement for the manager on Tuesday.

Councilmembers voted unanimously to end Lahanas’ contract more than a year early. The council's agenda included a separation agreement that provides Lahanas with a severance package of more than $172,000 as well as continued access to insurance for a set period of time.

Lahanas has served in the position since 2012. Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg praised him for strengthening the city's financial standing. She also highlighted his work addressing the city's pension agreements and debt for the Evergreen Avenue properties.

Gregg emphasized the separation is not because of any wrongdoing on his end.

“This truly is a reflection of just a desire to go in a different direction,” she said. "This is not a reflection of any malfeasance or any mismanagement."

The council also hired former Lansing and East Lansing fire chief Randy Talifarro to serve as the city’s interim manager through July. Mayor Ron Bacon said the council selected Talifarro to provide expertise on public safety as the city begins to plan for its budget.

Talifarro’s start date is in February. Until then, an earlier memorandum indicates East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson will begin serving as Acting City Manager next week.

The council also pushed to focus on public safety as it filled a vacant seat with the appointment of a former police officer to the governing body.

The group had planned to fill the vacancy after hearing from finalists for the position Saturday but postponed the decision until Tuesday.

Councilmembers voted unanimously following a debate over the finalists to select Noel Garcia Jr. to serve as the council's fifth member. Garcia has worked in the Lansing Police Department and is currently a member of East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission.

The council was initially divided between Garcia and Dan Bollman, an urban planner and former chair of East Lansing’s Planning Commission.

Councilmember Dana Watson urged the group to support Garcia. As one of two council liaisons to the police oversight commission, she added she would be willing to step back from the role to allow Garcia to continue serving with the group.

Watson said his experience in law enforcement could help bridge tensions between the council and the city’s police department.

“I feel like our police are trying to walk back towards us. And I would like to be able to walk back towards the police as a city council,” Watson said.

Garcia's appointment comes after former councilmember Lisa Babcock stepped down to serve as a 54B District Court judge. Garcia will serve out the remainder of Babcock's term until city elections in November.