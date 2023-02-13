Shots fired reported on Michigan State University campus

MSU Police and Public Safety is reporting that shots have been fired on campus near Berkey Hall. Officers are currently securing multiple buildings, including the MSU Union.

An alert was sent out to students and community members asking them to secure-in-place immediately and to run, hide, or fight. East Lansing Police sent out an alert asking community members on and off campus to shelter-in-place as well.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on Twitter that she's been briefed on the shooting and that local law enforcement and first responders are on-site.

At 9:26 p.m, MSU Police reported multiple injuries and another shooting at IM East. Campus police say IM East is being secured.

An East Lansing Public Safety alert states that the shooter is still at large and that they believe there is only one suspect. MSU Police and Public Safety reported at 9:16 p.m. Monday that they believe the suspect is on foot.

This is a developing story.