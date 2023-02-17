Funerals for victims of MSU shooting to be held over the weekend

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Michigan State University students who were killed in Monday's mass shooting on the East Lansing campus.

Arielle Anderson was studying to be a surgeon. She was a 2021 Grosse Pointe North High School graduate, who was on track to graduate early.

Anderson will be laid to rest at the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods Saturday at 5 p.m. A GoFundMe has been set up by members of her family.

Brian Fraser was a business sophomore from Grosse Point. He was the Chapter President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Money is being raised to fund a scholarship in his honor.

A funeral Mass for Fraser will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Alexandria Verner was a biology junior. She was a 2020 Clawson High School graduate who played volleyball, basketball and softball.

A funeral Mass for Verner is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

