WKAR News

'Spartan Sunday' event welcomes students back to MSU campus with dogs, flowers and hugs

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published February 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST
Crowds of people surround the Spartan Statue, there are hundreds of bouquets around the statue.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
The Spartan Statue on campus has become a makeshift memorial and a site of community mourning since the shooting.

Michigan State University students are going back to classes Monday, less than a week after a mass shooting left three dead and five hospitalized.

An event held on campus Sunday was organized to welcome those still grappling with the tragedy back to East Lansing with love and support. Thousands attended "Spartan Sunday."

It all started out with a group text message Tuesday night among a group of grad students.

Emily Damman asked her friends if they wanted to meet up to pick up trash and hand out some encouraging notes as students returned to the city.

Megan Swirczek, who helped Damman organize the event, said they just wanted to bring people together.

Mackenzie Freeman, McKenzie Winne, Megan Swirczek and Meredith Friend smile and pose together. Several of them are wearing yellow caution vests.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Mackenzie Freeman, McKenzie Winne, Megan Swirczek and Meredith Friend all helped organize the Spartan Sunday event.

"I think it's just important that even though the school is really big, there's a friend around every corner and people are here to make them feel love."

Over the course of the week, plans for the event seemed to get bigger and bigger. Nearly 1,500 people signed up to volunteer. Local businesses and bigger corporations pitched in with donations.

Starting at the Spartan Statue, which has become a makeshift memorial in the past week, booths and tables ran down Red Cedar Road for more than a quarter of a mile. Students, alumni and community members were there to give out flowers, snacks and hugs.

Victoria VanHolder, a volunteer, said she didn’t go to MSU as a student, but she wanted to do what she could as a member of the community

"I wanted to support the students and the younger generation because I have empathy for what they're going through. Something I never had to deal with growing up."

A contingent of corgis were also there ready to be cuddled. Patti Horne brought her dogs, Winnie and Mr. Blaze for students to pet.

"I'm stopping them as they come by, and they're loving on the dogs," Horne said. "And they seem really happy and very appreciative of all of us being out here."

Patti Horne and her husband smiling with two corgis on leashes
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Patti Horne and her husband with their dogs, Winnie (in the background) and Mr. Blaze.

Dan Carlson had a sign with the message "Free Dad Jokes." He said he wanted to make people laugh

"I saw the moms who always give out mom hugs. I'm like, 'Well, I'm not gonna give out hugs, but I can definitely give out jokes, right?'"

Many students including Faelan Obrien, a senior studying marketing, have stayed away from the university for the past week.

"This is our first time being back on campus since Monday night, and so just showing up for our community and seeing everybody else that showed up, it means a lot to us."

Education senior Madelyn Kwiecinski said the event has been a welcome burst of positive energy.

This is our first time being back on campus since Monday night, and so just showing up for our community and seeing everybody else that showed up, it means a lot to us.
Faelan Obrien

"It's been kind of like quiet and just weird around here. But today, it's nice to like see so many people and faces."

During a press conference held at the same time as the event, MSU officials shared plans for how they would make the transition back to classes, like offering counseling and options for students to receive just credit for courses instead of letter grades.

The university’s interim president Teresa Woodruff said the community will be moving forward.

"We will grieve, and we will mend," she said. "And today, we reclaim our campus and our lives on behalf of our Spartan community."

MSU student McKenzie Winne says it’s hard to put into words how she feels as one of the event’s organizers, but says she’s proud of the impact the Spartan community has made.

"If you give them a call, they answer back," she said.

For those who couldn’t attend, everything left over will be brought to the dorms for students to pick up as needed.

Two women, including Victoria VanHolden hold a sign that reads "Free flowers and /or Hugs. Spartan Strong. Do you need a mom or auntie hug? We will hug you as long as you need until you pull away." They also have two buckets of flowers.
1 of 9  — 20230219_115749.jpg
Victoria VanHolden (right) was one of hundreds of volunteers handing out flowers and offering hugs to anyone who needed them.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Rachel Klisz, Faelan Obrien and Madelyn Kwiecinski smile and pose together. There are people walking by in the background.
2 of 9  — 20230219_130423.jpg
Rachel Klisz, Faelan Obrien and Madelyn Kwiecinski are all graduating seniors.
Dan Carlson, sits on a chair, smiling, outside. A chair next to him has a sign that reads "Free Dad Jokes!!"
3 of 9  — 20230219_120705.jpg
Dan Carlson came to the event, ready to make people laugh with dad jokes.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Crowds of people at the Spartan Sunday event
4 of 9  — 20230219_132652.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Corgis sniffing around MSU's Sparty mascot in a crowd of people
5 of 9  — 20230219_115527.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Chalk message that reads "Your Community Has Your Back #Spartans"
6 of 9  — 20230219_121005.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
sign planted in grass with handwritten message that reads "one step at a time, one day at a time, Spartan Love"
7 of 9  — 20230219_121040.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
sign made out of fabric and yarn that reads "Love Big" and "Stay Gentle" A smaller sign has a bee and the word "kind" to make a message that says "Bee Kind"
8 of 9  — 20230219_133217.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Cardboard cutout of MSU mascot, Sparty with a printed sign that reads "Vendor Check In, Volunteer Check In"
9 of 9  — 20230219_132632.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniversityMSU
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby