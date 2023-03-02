State of Michigan offering scholarships to attract future electric vehicle industry workers

The state of Michigan is offering $10,000 scholarships to students entering the electric vehicle industry.

The Michigander EV Scholars program is intended to help fill thousands of vacancies in the industry.

“Collaborative initiatives like the Michiganders EV Scholars program are absolutely critical to the state to maintain its leadership position in the automotive sector,” said Eric Michielssen, the Associate Dean for Research at the University of Michigan College of Engineering.

Students who receive the scholarships will be required to sign a one-year commitment letter to one of the 15 Michigan electric vehicle sector companies. The companies include Bosch, DENSO, Ford, LG Energy Solution, Mahle and Our Next Energy.

“We know from focus groups that this initiative, with the EV Scholars, is opening eyes,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions & Engagement Officer for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, “And students are attracted at the opportunity of staying in Michigan, as opposed to leaving and seeking a job elsewhere.”

The scholarship program is receiving $3.5 million from a fund created to attract and retain talent in the state.

Students can apply for Michigan’s EV/mobility recruitment incentive by completing an online questionnaire.