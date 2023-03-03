© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Two MSU students injured in mass shooting discharged from Sparrow

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
Sparrow Hospital
WKAR File Photo
/
WKAR File Photo

Two Michigan State University students who were hospitalized following last month’s on-campus mass shooting have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Five students were admitted to the hospital in critical condition following the Feb. 13 mass shooting where three other students also died.

Sparrow Health spokesperson John Foren wasn’t able to confirm whether the two students who were previously in serious condition are home yet.

“I cannot say that, I can say that the two have been discharged from Sparrow,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon, only two students remain hospitalized at Sparrow.

“We now currently have one patient in fair condition and one in critical condition,” Foren said.

One other student was discharged last week. MSU has said they will pay for the hospital costs of all five students.

