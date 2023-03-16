© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Classes remain cancelled at Lansing Community College following cybersecurity attack

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published March 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
LCC2.jpg
WKAR file photo

Operations at Lansing Community College, including all classes and activities, remain cancelled following a cybersecurity attack this week.

Officials at Lansing Community College canceled all classes, including virtual ones, Thursday and Friday due to what they call a “cybersecurity incident.”

Most employees, with the exception of necessary staff, have been instructed not to report to work on those days.

A spokesperson for LCC says the personal and financial data of employees and students was not breached during the incident.

The college's computer software, including its website, has been affected by the attack according to the school’s Twitter page. The school says assignments due during the outage will have their deadlines extended.

LCC says it’s collaborating with the FBI and the Michigan Cyber Command Center to identify the source of the attack.

While in-person classes and on-campus events are scheduled to resume Saturday, online classes remain cancelled through the weekend.

Tags
WKAR News Lansing Community College
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE