Classes remain cancelled at Lansing Community College following cybersecurity attack

Operations at Lansing Community College, including all classes and activities, remain cancelled following a cybersecurity attack this week.

Officials at Lansing Community College canceled all classes, including virtual ones, Thursday and Friday due to what they call a “cybersecurity incident.”

Most employees, with the exception of necessary staff, have been instructed not to report to work on those days.

A spokesperson for LCC says the personal and financial data of employees and students was not breached during the incident.

The college's computer software, including its website, has been affected by the attack according to the school’s Twitter page. The school says assignments due during the outage will have their deadlines extended.

LCC says it’s collaborating with the FBI and the Michigan Cyber Command Center to identify the source of the attack.

While in-person classes and on-campus events are scheduled to resume Saturday, online classes remain cancelled through the weekend.