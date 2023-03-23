Rebuilt Okemos Road bridge is now open

All four lanes on the newly rebuilt Okemos Road bridge over the Red Cedar River are now open.

The Okemos Road Bridge renovation detoured thousands of cars each day for months, snarling travel on a handful of other local roads.

The bridge reopening is good news for nearby businesses like Zea’s Barber Shop.

Owner Vince Zea says during the pandemic, his shop went to an appointment schedule, so customers had to plan around the construction.

“But they had to plan on how to get back to the other end towards Jolly Road,” Zea said. “I think everybody is going to be happy. It’s been a year, so it’s going to be great.”

There’s still some final construction on the bridge.

There will be intermittent outer lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to finish work on manholes.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

That work is expected to be finished by April 7.

