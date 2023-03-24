2 men ordered to trial in 2018 slaying of Michigan hunter in Bath Township

A judge has ordered two men to trial in the fatal shooting of a Lansing-area hunter after text messages showed them apparently joking about the man’s death.

Judge Michael Clarizio says prosecutors had revealed enough evidence to send Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway to trial on murder and gun charges.

There were no eyewitnesses or physical evidence against the men.

Chong Moua Yang was killed in 2018 in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township, northeast of Lansing.

A 2020 photo showed the men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message: “A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene.”

The judge says no “rational person” would joke about a man being shot in the head.