Bath Township’s Park Lake Beach is open to the public again after being closed due to high E. coli levels.
Author Harold Schechter details the 1927 school bombing in Bath Township, Mich., which killed 38 children and six adults. Days later, Charles Lindbergh's famous trans-Atlantic flight made headlines.
With temperatures rising above 95 degrees this week, cooling centers will be open in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties. According to the city of…
Authorities have identified a Lansing man shot and killed while apparently hunting deer in mid-Michigan.The Bath Township Police Department said Monday…
A former state child abuse and neglect investigator accused of sexually assaulting a teenager will spend a year in jail and then four years on…
A central Michigan township is trying to remove an art installation made out of trash from a private property that's half a mile away from the town's…
This past June marked the first time a cougar sighting in Michigan’s lower peninsula was ever confirmed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.…
Editor's Note: This story originally aired on WKAR on November 11, 2008 and contains some dated references.On May 18, 1927, a disgruntled school board…
A suspect is in custody after an alleged armed carjacking Thursday at the Meijer in Bath Township.The Bath Township Police Department released a statement…