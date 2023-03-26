Capital City Film Festival heading to former Sears in Frandor in April

The former Sears building in Lansing’s Frandor shopping center is set to host the annual Capital City Film Festival in April.

The festival kicks off with a red carpet premiere party on April 5. The following week and a half will be full of screenings, art and music at the venue.

Program Director Jason Gabriel says there will be films from 37 different countries this year. The lineup includes 20 feature films and 100 short films.

“There’s all this content that we really do try to push to the amazing audiences of mid-Michigan, and it’s based on experience, right?" he said. "We’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands of these films now, and it’s that people love the short film engagement.”

Gabriel says he hopes the old Sears building, which is now owned by Lansing developer, the Gillespie Group, finds new life after the event is over.

The schedule for the festival has been released.

