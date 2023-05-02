Michigan State University continues to make security upgrades for campus safety

Michigan State University is making security upgrades as part of the ongoing recovery from the February mass shooting on campus.

MSU staff will begin installing thousands of locking devices for doors this month with plans for a majority of them to be in place by the end of the summer.

More security cameras are also being installed.

A vendor has been selected to streamline and centralize the electronic access control and video management system on campus. A Security Operations Center will manage that system.

The Department of Police and Public Safety is also updating its emergency alert messaging system. That includes a new agreement with Ingham County Emergency Management which will allow push alerts to be sent out to all cell phones in and around campus if needed.

The use of exterior speakers to share emergency messages is also being developed.

This fall, new active violence intruder training will be available to the campus community.

