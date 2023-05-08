'Look Twice. Save a Life.' campaign relaunches for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Michigan.

As the weather gets warmer, the state is reminding drivers to look twice at intersections and turns to reduce crashes from happening.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 84% of crashes in Michigan occur on streets with speed limits between 35-55 mph.

Looking twice at intersections or when making left turns can help prevent those kinds of accidents.

Senior Safety Consultant for the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration Bryan Renaud has been riding motorcycles for more than two decades. He encourages both drivers and riders to be aware of what’s going on around them at all times.

“Keep it up. Keep looking out for us. Keep your head up. Don’t be distracted," Renaud said. "And guys, riders make sure that they see you out there. Have a good time. Don’t be blowing the doors off people and get people all irritated because people get irritated pretty quick.”

Funding for the campaign comes from the Motorcycle Safety and Education Fund, which was created by the state Legislature in 2017.

Renaud encourages riders to wear protective equipment like helmets and boots and to try not to be in a hurry.