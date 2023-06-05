Danger for fires throughout much of mid-Michigan is currently at a high level

Many communities in mid-Michigan are under a burn ban. Recent drought-like conditions have increased the risk of fires.

Current fire conditions for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties are extreme, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture. That means fires of all types can start quickly and burn rapidly.

With high temperatures and little to no chance of rain in the forecast, officials for the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority have issued a burn ban for the area.

Michael Yanz, the director and fire chief at NIESA, says open burning and bonfires are not permitted in communities like Williamston and Webberville for the time being.

“We aren't, at this time, banning like the small fire in a fire ring or something that somebody may have at the home. But we're also saying that they need to, you know, if they are going to do that, use extreme caution because it is so dry," he said.

Yanz recommends keeping a hose nearby when grilling, lighting a fire or mowing the lawn.

Rob Dale, deputy emergency manager for Ingham County, says the absence of rain, coupled with dry vegetation, has created the perfect conditions for fires to start.

“We're recommending not burning unless absolutely necessary, but also make sure that it is allowed to be done since your fire chief or local fire chief handles the responsibilities of a burn ban," he said.

Dale says its particularly important during this time to not throw away cigarette butts out of a moving vehicle or near where vegetation can be found.

"It'll actually catch the grass on fire on the side of the highway. So, we really don't want people to do that at any point but especially when it says dry," he added.

Burn bans have been issued in Meridian Township and other communities in northeast Ingham County until further notice.

A wildfire burned more than 3 square miles over the weekend in Crawford County near Staley Lake in Grayling Township.

Authorities have traced the source of the blaze to a campfire on private property.

Most of the wildfire has been contained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.